At Least 20 Killed in Northern India Flash Floods - Reports (Photos, Video)

Over 600 roads, including 13 major highways, have been blocked to due mudslides caused by the heavy rains in the region. Around 530 residents of Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated and over 1,400 people are in need of humanitarian aid at the moment.
Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh, two dead in Kullu pic.twitter.com/4lVgsF0DFI— Sunder Barange (@sunder_barange) August 19, 2019
Another eight remain missing in the state of Uttarakhand, the outlet said.
المصور يقول :— محمد الشمالي 🌛 (@m__alshmaly) August 18, 2019
هذا الجسر يختصر لك 5 كيلو مشي للوصول الى المدينه 😉👌
📍Shimla,Himachal Pradesh, India pic.twitter.com/6VGWPQIgeR
Earlier in the week, the India Today news outlet reported that a total of 225 people had been killed in India due to heavy rains throughout the country.
Pahad yu hi nhi dilo m baste, hakikat khwabo se khubsurat Hoti h yha ❤️— Backpacker Hardik (@BackpackerHard1) August 18, 2019
🔼Location : - Kalpa Kinnaur , Himachal pradesh, India #backpackerhardik#spitilife #kalpa #himalayas #kinnaur #himachalpictures #instahimachal #spitivalley #chitkul #spiti #himachalpradesh #himachaldiaries pic.twitter.com/gaX1f8bvx8
The states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been hit the hardest by the current monsoon season.
All comments
Show new comments (0)