China Shares Satellite Data With India to Help Millions in Flood-Hit Regions

New Delhi (Sputnik): After a request by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), China has provided India with satellite data to aid the flood relief efforts currently underway in India’s flood-hit regions, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Friday.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) - China's space agency - has shared images captured by three Chinese earth observation satellites on the 19, 20 and 24 July.

ISRO received archived data of a total of 14 pre- and post-disaster satellite images that will help the country in organising relief measures in the flood-hit states.

ISRO had requested that this data from China under the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, a worldwide collaboration of space agencies to support the disaster response efforts initiated by the European Space Agency and the French space agency.

Heavy monsoon rains in various parts of the country have led to floods in parts of Bihar, Assam, and Manipur states among other states of India, affecting a total of around 12 million people alone in Bihar and Assam.

The situation, on Friday, further worsened as excess water released from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs from Bhutan created havoc in the western district of Assam in India.

Government records suggest at least 198 people have died in the deluge so far.