India’s Key Rail Transit Hub Mumbai Suffers From Flooded Train Tracks

Sputnik (New Delhi): Heavy rainfall is causing mayhem in different parts of the Indian state of Maharashtra, its capital city Mumbai, a major railway hub in the country, is seeing trains running on literally invisible tracks due to flooding in many places.

Adding to the woes of Mumbai residents, the weatherman has given no news of any respite from rain showers.

According to media reports, three cars collided in the Sion neighbourhood early on Wednesday, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, leaving eight people injured.

In various videos surfacing on the internet, the trains can be seen running at a snail’s pace on inundated railway tracks.

Mumbai: Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cl4E0dgWf7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been facing the wrath of heavy downpours since Tuesday, after a dry spell of nearly a week.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall indicating a cyclonic circulation that can cause continuous rainfall for over 48 hours.

The cosmopolitan city of Mumbai has come to a halt as several trains and bus services were either cancelled or delayed due to waterlogging.

In a number of videos and photos shared by residents of Mumbai, people and even trains can be seen navigating through flooded areas.

It’s monsoon time When Mumbai local train doesn't run on track rather wades on water !#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainLive #MumbaiRainsLivepic.twitter.com/KVWXTwihB6 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) July 24, 2019

#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate: Heavy rains are lashing parts of Mumbai since last night. Waterlogging at Sion Railway track. #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/7ybJK4ia9c — HW News English (@HWNewsEnglish) July 24, 2019

The downpour has caused train delays of several hours and traffic has come to standstill on the roads of Mumbai, leaving a lot of people stranded for hours at railway stations.