Pakistan Moves Military Equipment to Base Near Indian Border - Reports

Last week, India signed a decree depriving the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status granted by the Constitution. The Indian Parliament then approved the governmental initiative to bifurcate the state into two separate entities. Pakistan has strongly condemned India's moves with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani military has begun moving military equipment to the country's Skardu Air Base near the Union Territory of Ladakh on the Indian-Pakistani border, the news agency ANI reported citing Indian government sources.

According to the sources, the military gear transported to the base could support equipment for aircraft operations. The sources believe that the next step Islamabad will undertake is likely to be deployment of their JF-17 fighter jets to the Skardu airfields.

Neither Islamabad, nor New Delhi has so far confirmed this information.

