Pakistan Rules Out Military Option in Response to India's Decision on Kashmir

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed foes have reached a boiling point following India's decision to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region, of its autonomous status.

Pakistan's foreign minister has downplayed tensions with India over the Kashmir issue, reassuring that the military option is off the table.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference on Thursday that Islamabad is instead seeking political and legal response to India's move to revoke Kashmir's long-held special status.

However, he said, Pakistan reserves the right to respond to any aggression. "We're not looking at military option," Qureshi noted, adding, "Don't we reserve a right to respond in case of any aggression?"

On Monday, Narendra Modi's government pushed for the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir – the Indian-controlled part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir – through a presidential order, which was later greenlighted by lawmakers.

By abrogating an article of the national constitution, introduced in its current form in 1954, the government will effectively put Jammu and Kashmir, which previously had limited decision-making powers, on the same footing as other Indian states. It will split the state into two union territories, controlled by the federal government, and strip its citizens of special benefits such as the exclusive right to buy property there or occupy state government positions.

In the run-up to the move, the government placed Kashmir under an indefinite security lockdown, reportedly suspending internet and mobile phone networks and placing several political leaders under home arrest. Authorities deployed extra troops and evacuated thousands of pilgrims and tourists over the weekend saying they received intelligence warning of terror attacks on the ongoing pilgrimage.

Pakistan, which has historically supported the Muslim minority of India living in Kashmir, condemned India's actions and expelled the its envoy in Islamabad, also threatening to halt trade with the neighbour. New Delhi called the move regrettable and urged Islamabad to reconsider its step.

