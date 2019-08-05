Netizens Change Profile Pics to ‘Red’ after India Scraps Special Status for Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik) - India moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special legal status on Monday by repealing Article 370 of the Constitution amid ongoing cross-border violence with Pakistan along the Line of Control.

While many in India celebrated the scrapping of the contentious Article 370 of the Indian constitution, other social media users changed their profile pictures to red to protest against the Modi Government’s move.

#RedForKashmir has become a movement on social media, with a number of people, particularly Kashmiris, protesting the law change despite phone and internet services being suspended across the Jammu and Kashmir region since 4 August.

​Meanwhile, there was wave of people rejoicing the Government’s move.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday 5 August that Article 370, would be revoked. The law allowed the state's local legislature, the Constituent Assembly of Jammu, to make its own laws and bans people from outside the state from buying property and from obtaining state government jobs and participating in state-sponsored scholarship programmes.

By rejecting the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the national government is ensuring that the national constitution will now be applied throughout the Himalayan state.