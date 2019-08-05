Kashmir's Special Status Revoked: What is Article 370 of India's Constitution?

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government’s move to revoke the controversial Article 370 would complete the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

The important provisions of the proposed legislation are:

It takes away the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir

All provisions of the Constitution of India would now be applicable throughout Jammu and Kashmir, as in any other state

Sadar-i-Riyasat, prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir, would now be replaced by a governor and chief minister

The Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir will become the Legislative Assembly of the state

Any Indian can now buy land, settle down or pursue any profession in Jammu and Kashmir, as in any other state

The statement of Objects and Reasons of the legislation also specifies that the state be divided – the mountainous region of Ladakh would be split from the rest of Kashmir and Jammu region and form a separate territory under federal administration. However, Jammu and Kashmir territory would have an elected legislature.

Moving the legislation in the upper house of Parliament – the Council of States, India's Home Minister Amit Shah said that the splitting of the state was necessary due to the “prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross-border terrorism".

The existing provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution: