Pakistani PM Vows to Respond to 'Any Indian Aggression' Amid Rising Border Tensions

The tensions between the two states escalated after Indian and Pakistani forces clashed along the Line of Control on 30 July. Both sides have accused each other of breaking the ceasefire.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the country would respond to "any Indian misadventure or aggression" after meeting with the National Security Committee on 4 August in the wake of renewed clashes at the Line of Control. Islamabad condemned the use violence in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

"Pakistan reiterates that Kashmir is a long standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution. Pakistan therefore urges India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people", the official press release stated.

Khan also accused New Delhi of violating its international obligations regarding the Kashmir conflict and argued that this has resulted in "heightening the conflict dynamics in the region". The Pakistani prime minister called on the international community to set its eyes on the "irresponsible behaviour" of the Indian government.

National Security Committee with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair discussed national security situation in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/4Xic9lTAQm — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 4, 2019

The conflict between Pakistan and India ignited anew in June after months of ceasefire that was reached following a previous confrontation. Both sides blame each other for violating the ceasefire agreement after an exchange of fire at the Line of Control.

Pakistan accused India of using cluster bombs against civilians in the Neelum Valley on the night between 30 and 31 July, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to 11 more. The Indian Army called the claims "another Pakistan's lie, deceit & deception" and said that it only responds with force "against military targets & infiltrating terrorists".

The escalation came in violation of a ceasefire that was reached after a February incident, when at least one Indian Air Force (IAF) jet was downed by the Pakistani military. The downing came in response to airstrikes by the IAF on alleged terrorist positions in Pakistan, whom Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting. Pakistan denies the accusations and that terrorist camps exist on its territory.