Pakistan Accuses India of Using Cluster Bombs to Target Civilians Along Line of Control

A total of 28,000 troops from the Indian Central Armed Police Force were reportedly moved to Jammu and Kashmir on 2 August in addition to the 10,000 soldiers that were deployed to the India-administered part of the state last week.

“The Indian Army is using cluster bombs deliberately to target civilian population along the Line of Control, the use of cluster bombs was done on the night of 30th July/31st July, which is a violation of international law”, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after reports about the two countries being engaged in heavy gunfire in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla District.

Earlier on 1 August, Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat in Islamabad over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for a third consecutive day.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated over the past several months since Pakistan fully closed its airspace to India on 27 February. The decision was initially caused by a deadly attack on an Indian security convoy in Kashmir on 14 February that resulted in over 40 deaths. The attack was later allegedly claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Tensions increased as India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and supporting the terrorists, whose leader is based in Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected all the allegations.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes against what it claimed to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani part of the disputed Kashmir region. The Pakistani military then shot down two Indian military jets that had crossed the line of control separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir.

