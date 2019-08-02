Cop Rescues Infant From ‘Neck-deep’ Water in Marooned Indian City (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of a plucky Indian cop rescuing a baby, wading through neck-deep water in food-ravaged western Vadodara is winning the hearts of social media users.

Sub Inspector Govind Chavda and his team rescued 73 people stranded in their houses after heavy rains submerged several low-lying areas in the city. The situation worsened when the nearby Vishwamitri River began overflowing, creating a flood-like situation in the city.

The state authorities have sounded a high alert in the city, as heavy rains continue to lash the region. Air and train services to Vadodara have also been badly affected.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Chavda was seen carrying a one-and-half-year-old girl in a wash basin through Vadodara's Devipura locality, inundated in surging waters.

Video clip of rescue operation of baby of 45 days by cop Govind Chavda pic.twitter.com/vOgj3Fe6lv — Dr. Shamsher Singh IPS (@Shamsher_IPS) 1 August 2019

The marooned localities of Vadodara have come to a grinding halt with parked cars floating, water in low-lying areas, garbage accumulation, and crocodiles emerging in residential areas.

Federal National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed throughout the city and have rescued 5,000 people as of now. Two Indian Air Force helicopters have also been pressed into service to rescue stranded people.

The cop has received praise from netizens who likened him to a god for rescuing the infant.

Respects to G K Chavda in Gujarat police. Like I say, God appear in human form many a time https://t.co/7cuy4VvUdw — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) 2 August 2019

@Divya_Bhaskar depicting him has Father. Anyways whatever the case, kudos to the Ground Team for their tremendous efforts. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8zPiX0j0A9 — Ayush Gupta (@igeekyayush) 1 August 2019While others twitted on the thread to seek help from a senior police officer, who shared the video.

All are scared. Because, Vishwamitri river is next to our appartement's wall. The flow of water can cause sever damage to wall. We are stuck here. — Mehul Pandya (@mjpandya82) 1 August 2019

Wee Need Food , Water and Safe Transfer pic.twitter.com/94SmAAbSO8 — Mehul Pandya (@mjpandya82) 1 August 2019

Ahmedabad. Gujarat modal pic.twitter.com/SDZQVyoMZu — Sharef Shaikh (@sharef_shaikh) 1 August 2019

