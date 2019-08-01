Crocodile Surfaces in Waterlogged Residential Area of Indian City (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): In the Indian city of Vadodara, where at least six people have died in rain-related incidents after a continuous downpour since Wednesday, the emergence of a crocodile in a water-clogged residential area has left locals in a state of shock.

The terrifying video clip was shared on the Internet today, 1 August. It shows a crocodile slyly following a dog, clueless about the presence of the deadly predator.

The crocodile can be seen lurking in the murky water before attacking the dog. However, the lucky mongrel narrowly escaped the attack by the reptile.

Take care everyone and do not venture out in water.Crocodile alert has been given#VadodaraRains #Vadodara pic.twitter.com/nvbdYzy5Y6 — Sindhu 😊 (@SinduNaniFanGal) August 1, 2019

According to locals, the crocodile hauled out of the nearby Vishwamitri River, which is infested with approximately 500 crocodiles.

Incessant rainfall for more than 12 hours on 31 July flooded major parts of Vadodara, the nearby Vishwamitri River is just a couple of feet below the danger level. 44 cm of rainfall has forced authorities to shut down the airport and terminate several trains.