177 Indian Tribal Girls Stuck on Flooded School Roof Rescued - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): As many as 177 girls who were trapped on the roof of an Indian school building following floods have been rescued after over six hours of efforts to save them, a report said on Tuesday.

The government-run residential school for tribal girls, which is located near the River Agri in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh’s Khandua district, had been inundated due to surging waters, according to a report by Indian news agency IANS.

The river has been overflowing after heavy rains in recent days, causing flood waters to enter the school premises on Monday afternoon.

The water level quickly rose as high as seven feet in the classrooms, prompting the girls to seek safety on the roof. The girls were finally rescued after several hours.

Heavy rains have been lashing the state for the past three days. Many districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Khandua and Burhanpur districts, have been ravaged by floodwaters. Several villages, highways and drains are also flooded.

The capital city of Bhopal has seen over 16 cm of rainfall since Sunday and the Rivers Agri, Tapti and Parvati are at dangerously high levels. The Met Office has forecast more rains in all 26 districts of the State over the coming days.