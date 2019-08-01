Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid About Having Kids With Nick Jonas

New Delhi (Sputnik): It has been just over six months since Bollywood actress-turned-global icon Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The new couple has revealed that having children is not their main focus right now, as reported by the web news portal Entertainment Tonight.

Although the two want to have kids, right now it is not their main priority. The duo has been keeping busy, with Nick Jonas set to begin the "Happiness begins" tour with his brothers on 7 August.

The couple has also revealed to the news outlet that having a future family will be a blessing but they are in no hurry to have kids anytime soon.

In an interview, Priyanka had earlier said that she hopes to leave a legacy behind for her future children.

"I want to change the world a little bit", she said. "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something", Priyanka said in an interview with Instyle, a US magazine.

The couple recently shared their romantic pictures while holidaying in Miami, celebrating Priyanka Chopra’s 37th Birthday. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen adoring her husband, wearing a pink swimsuit with matching gloves.

View this post on Instagram My 💓 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:36am PDT