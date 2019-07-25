Fans Wow First Look at Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Comeback Movie

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian fans seem to be in complete awe as the queen of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, posted a first look at her repatriation movie “The Sky is Pink”.

Priyanka, while tweeting the first look at the Hindi-language flick, set to be released in India on 11 October, also mentioned that the movie would be the only film from Asia to be officially selected at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 in Canada.

So proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at #TIFF2019! Can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor & producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on Sep 13. Thank you for all the love & support.🙏 pic.twitter.com/tJCS6eQSV6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 24 July 2019

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film starring B-Town hunk Farhan Akhtar against PeeCee, is a love story about the parents of a teenage girl. The flick, which is supposed to be the "Quantico" star’s comeback in Indian cinemas after a gap of more than three years, also talks about the disease of pulmonary fibrosis.

As expected, the fans were overjoyed seeing the first look of the much anticipated movie and expressed their excitement on social media of having their heartthrob back in Bollywood.

IT HAS BEEN TOO LONG IM TOO EXCITED pic.twitter.com/D4mRn528Yn — #jess (@hipslikePC) 24 July 2019

Wow @priyankachopra, so proud of you👏. "The sky is pink and the sky's the limit for you" as well

Onward to greater things. Stay strong. God bless🤗 — Sandy (@Sandy41554567) 24 July 2019

Congratulations and good luck for #TheSkyIsPink We are so proud pic.twitter.com/jOyA4hdWtf — Deepali❤ (@Thats_Dee_Cee) 24 July 2019

Congratulations and good luck for #TheSkyIsPink We are so proud pic.twitter.com/jOyA4hdWtf — Deepali❤ (@Thats_Dee_Cee) 24 July 2019

CAn't wait to see the trailer and the movie!!! Please release teaser or something SOOON! Looks awesome — Vyoma Patel (@vyoma1998) 24 July 2019

Some fans also congratulated the film on the TIFF selection. The movie will reportedly be telecasted on 13 September at the Toronto festival.

omg! official selection!! huge congratulations my love, so looking forward to this! best of luck.. ❤ — يمنــى (@__yomnax) 24 July 2019

We are so proud of you..💖💖💖 can't wait to see trailer and bts look anf ofcourse the gala premiere at #TIFF19 — A R C H I E🥨 (@rayofsun28) 24 July 2019

Only hers has the official @TIFF_NET logo on it. Maybe that is why she waited up to now to post it. 🤗😉😍🙌🙌 — Tenzin Choedon (@itstenchoe) 24 July 2019

While the film is set to enthral fans, the movie, which features Kashmiri teenager Zaira Wasim, has evoked calls for boycotting it following a furore in B-Town last month after she quit the film industry citing working in films interfered with her religion of Islam.