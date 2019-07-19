'Burnin' up': Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in Red Mini Dress at 37th B'Day Bash

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian "desi" girl Priyanka Chopra known for creating a buzz on social media with her every single move, celebrated her 37th birthday with a splash of shimmering red.

Her hubby, American singer Nick Jonas who married the "Miss India - 2000" crown winner in 2018, provided a sneak-peak of her birthday ecstasy to the world by sharing a video of Priyanka Chopra as an Instagram story with the caption “Birthday Girl in Red”.

In the video, the Indian-American actress who featured in the Hollywood flick Baywatch, Priyanka can be seen making a few sensuous dance moves to the tunes of "Burnin up" in a stunning red dress.

One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, Priyanka chose to don a sizzling |Catherine red sequin mini dress" by 16 Arlington.

While the Jonas family and India's Bollywood showered Priyanka with special birthday wishes, the much in love hubby Jonas was the first to share a post on Instagram on his better half’s special day.

Nick shared two unseen pictures of her in a pink sari, with a heartfelt message: “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday”.

Priyanka received love from all around the world, including from her mother Madhu Chopra, who shared a throwback black and white picture of her late father Ashok Chopra and herself holding baby Priyanka.

View this post on Instagram Holding you in my arms was priceless!! Love you my child A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

While her father-in-law Kevin Jonas shared a family picture expressing gratitude to Priyanka for making his son happy.