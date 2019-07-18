Birthday Wishes Galore as Priyanka Chopra Turns 37

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra turns 37 on Thursday, celebrities and netizens have taken to social media to send ”Birthday Greetings” to their idol.

PeeCee, as her fans call her, has come a long way since initially starring in regional language movies in India before establishing her name in Hindi cinema, commonly known as Bollywood. However, her break in the American series “Quantico” gave the actress international exposure with a huge fan following.

Wishing her on her special day, Bollywood fraternity and Indian celebrities reflected on the glorious journey of Priyanka, who got hitched to American singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

Always setting trends & hearts on fire!🔥 Wishing the sizzling desi girl, @priyankachopra a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/kRslIyJ8TK — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) 18 July 2019

Actor @priyankachopra once said in #AapKiAdalat that she, being a Punjabi, loves paranthas and she hardly gets time to go to the gym. Many Happy Returns Of The Day, Priyanka. pic.twitter.com/Ug6AwMueby — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) 18 July 2019

Priyanka’s fans too seemed excited for the actress who has ruled the Indian film industry with her box office blockbusters like “Bajirao Mastani” and “Barfi”.

Dear PCJ,

Today is about celebrating all you've been, all you've become and all you're yet to be!

Happy birthday

Here's to another year of inspiring lives & melting our hearts with your wit, charm and grace. 😍



We're suckers for you @priyankachopra! 💯♥



Yours truly,

Team PC pic.twitter.com/tmideRgoL7 — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) 17 July 2019

So its finally my girl's birthday here you deserve the world @priyankachopra i wish there were enough words for me to explain what you mean to me or infact to all the maniacs

If i had enough words i would write you the world's longest love letter.#HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/C2PPXzZIM4 — Existential Crisis⚡ (@its_zaalima) 18 July 2019

One user got nostalgic about PeeCee’s journey from Indian regional cinemas to Hollywood, while another one took pride in her status as a “global star”.

#HappyBirthdayPriyanka the lone true global star from India and one of the top most reasons for global warming. Keep rocking... 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/8VcsFKqJo6 — Hrithik Ka Super Yaar (@AsliJP) 18 July 2019

Priyanka recently made headlines with her scintillating outfits in Paris while attending her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’s wedding to actress Sophie Tuner. She will be making her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming flick “The Sky Is Pink” with Faran Akhtar scheduled to be released in October 2019.