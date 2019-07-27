MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier on Saturday, media reported that at least five people had been killed and 12 injured in the two earthquakes that occurred near the northern islands of the Philippines during the night.

The death toll in the twin earthquakes that shook the Philippines has risen to eight, the Malaysian Insight news outlet reported, citing officials.

On Friday, the US Geological Survey reported that a 5.4 earthquake was registered east of the island of Itbayat in the northernmost part of the Philippines on 20:16 GMT. Soon after, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered at 23:37 GMT around that same area.

Another earthquake, of 5.7 magnitude, was registered on Saturday at 01:24 GMT.

LOOK: Houses were damaged following the back-to-back earthquakes in Itbayat, Batanes.



Credit: Steve Labrador, Executive Secretary of Gov. Marilou H. Cayco pic.twitter.com/QqJ8RESVoa — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) July 27, 2019

WATCH: Situation after a 6.4 magnitude quake shook Itbayat, Batanes at 7:38 am Saturday, about three hours after a 5.4 quake jolted the northernmost municipality, according to @phivolcs_dost.



🎥 | Dominic De Sagon Asa pic.twitter.com/y17yytMNIR — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) July 27, 2019

According to local authorities, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, a historic church and other houses were damaged in the quake.

A tsunami warning has not been issued.