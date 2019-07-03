Register
01:43 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Air France Concorde lands at John F. Kennedy Airport 07 November, 2001, in New York

    China Anticipates Flying Green Supersonic Airliners by 2035

    © AFP 2019 / Don EMMERT
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Beijing hopes to have a green supersonic aircraft in the skies for civilian use in the next 16 years, a senior Chinese aerospace engineer said Monday.

    China is looking to join the growing field of nations with civilian supersonic jets, according to a new report by the Global Times.

    Xu Yue, a senior engineer at the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment under the state-owned Aviation Industry of China, told China Central Television on Monday, "Green supersonic civil aircraft is currently a hot research topic internationally, as well as the direction of future aerospace development.”

    "We hope that, through our own technological development and continued scientific investment, we can launch our own supersonic civil aircraft prototype in around 2035," Xu said.

    The Global Times noted that developing green civil aircraft was listed among the top priorities for Chinese aerospace engineers at the China Association for Science and Technology’s annual meeting in the northern city of Harbin.

    In April, Chinese university researchers tested a hypersonic plane capable of reaching Mach 5, or over 3,800 miles per hour, Sputnik reported. While several nations have tested hypersonic weapons, researchers at Xiamen University tested a hypersonic vehicle in China’s Gobi Desert that could potentially make the trip from New York to London in only two hours.

    At sea level, sound travels at roughly 767 mph, and nearly all civilian aircraft travel slower than that, making that transatlantic flight roughly seven hours in a normal airliner. While for almost 30 years, Air France and British Airways operated a handful of Concorde supersonic airliners, which were capable of Mach 2 flight, the plane was retired in 2003 amid difficulties convincing manufacturer Airbus to continue maintaining the aging jets.

    However, supersonic airliners are back on the agenda for a number of countries aside from China: the US space agency NASA has been working with defense contractor Lockheed Martin on a prototype aircraft, the X-59, that will hopefully pioneer the development of a low sonic-boom supersonic airliner. The shockwaves created by supersonic flight can be both irritating and damaging to folks on the ground, shattering both windows and people’s concentration.

    An American startup company called Boom Supersonic has also started production of a prototype “Son of Concorde” supersonic passenger aircraft. The company hopes the jet will fly later this year, Sputnik reported.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has also doubled down on his country’s need for a supersonic passenger version of Tupolev’s Tu-160 White Swan strategic bomber.

    “We need to return to supersonic passenger service right now. We need to think about it," Putin said in February, Sputnik reported. Decades ago, Tupolev built the Tu-144 supersonic airliner, which actually predated the Concorde by nearly a decade, but the plane was plagued with problems and only flew a couple dozen civilian flights before being retired from passenger duty.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Rekindles Hopes for Electric Supersonic Jet
    NASA Captures First Images of Supersonic Shockwaves from Two Jets (PHOTOS)
    Pentagon Doesn’t Intend to Fix F-35B,C Models’ Supersonic Tail ‘Blistering’ Problem
    Tags:
    Tu-144, Concorde, passenger jet, aerospace, development, Green, jet, airliner, supersonic, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse