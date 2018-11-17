Register
07:56 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA and Lockheed Martin's Low-Boom X-Plane

    Lockheed Martin’s Experimental Low Boom Supersonic Plane Enters Production

    © YouTube (screengrab)
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Lockheed Martin started the production of the $250 million experimental supersonic plane ordered by NASA.

    X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology aircraft came as the company’s solution for NASA’s request to develop an aircraft capable of reaching supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier, the CNBC reported. It is designed to fly at 55,000 feet height and reach the speed of 940 miles per hour. The newest plane is designed to make a noise upon breaking the sound barrier no louder than the sound of a car door closing.

    READ MORE: All Thump, No Boom: NASA Tests Quiet Supersonic Flights Off US Coast 

    Supersonic passenger aircraft Tu-144
    © Sputnik / Lev Polikashin
    Past and Future of Supersonic Passenger Jets
    Current regulations ban commercial supersonic aircraft from operating over land, however companies such as Boom Supersonic are trying to adopt the supersonic technology to use for transoceanic routes, with the investments from Richard Branson and Japan Airlines.

    However, Lockheed Martin and NASA want to advance the technology through noise reduction to overturn regulations. The newest experimental plane is designed to return supersonic passenger air travel to routes over land since Concord’s last flight in October 2003.

    “The start of manufacturing on the project marks a great leap forward for the X-59 and the future of quiet supersonic commercial travel,” said Peter Iosifidis, Low Boom Flight Demonstrator program manager for Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.

    “The long, slender design of the aircraft is the key to achieving a low sonic boom. As we enter into the manufacturing phase, the aircraft structure begins to take shape, bringing us one step closer to enabling supersonic travel for passengers around the world,” he added.

    NASA and Lockheed Martin's Low-Boom X-Plane
    © YouTube (screengrab)
    Hush: Lockheed, NASA Team Up on Silent Supersonic Jet
    The first flight of X-59 is scheduled for 2021. It will be used to collect community response data on the acceptability of the quiet sonic boom generated by the aircraft, helping NASA establish an acceptable commercial supersonic noise standard for the possible overturn of the regulations.

    Lockheed Martin also holds a contract with Aerion Corp. to develop a supersonic business jet, the AS2, scheduled to take flight in 2023. The company also developing the SR-72, a hypersonic unmanned plane dubbed the “son of the Blackbird”, which reportedly would be able to operate at speeds up to Mach 6 and allow “warfighters to quickly address threats before an adversary may have time to react,” Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said of the hypersonic plane in March.

    Related:

    All Thump, No Boom: NASA Tests Quiet Supersonic Flights Off US Coast (PHOTOS)
    Japan Eyes Supersonic Glide Bombs to Protect Disputed Islands from China
    Russia's Tupolev Reveals Features, Likely Pricing of New Supersonic Airliner
    US Supersonic Jet Crashes in Mississippi, Pilots Eject Safely (PHOTOS)
    BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles Receive Cost-Effective Indian-Made Seeker
    Tags:
    supersonic passenger plane, experimental, supersonic, plane, x-59, Lockheed Martin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok