Register
23:31 GMT +323 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Jiagen-1 hypersonic aircraft, designed by Xiamen University researchers, was tested in the Gobi on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

    WATCH: Chinese University Tests New Hypersonic Aircraft

    © Xiamen University
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 160

    China’s Xiamen University has tested a hypersonic plane, becoming the first such institution in the world to design and fly a Mach 5-capable aircraft.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
    Russian Defence Ministry
    US to Move Fast on Hypersonic Weapons Like China, Russia - Stratcom Chief
    Hypersonic speeds — those above five times the speed of sound — have become the new frontier for aircraft and weapons designers. While several nations have tested hypersonic missiles, harnessing the technology for manned craft at that speed has proven more elusive.

    However, researchers at Xiamen University in Fujian tested just such a craft in China's Gobi desert Tuesday morning, according to a Tuesday statement by the university. They call it "Jiageng-1" after Chen Jiageng, a businessman who founded Xiamen University in 1921, and they've been working on it since 2008. The project was partially funded by the Chinese military.

    ​The plane was powered by a winged rocket less than nine meters (29.5 feet) tall that weighed more than three tonnes, according to a statement on the university's website. However, other details about its flight remain classified.

    The Jiagen-1 hypersonic aircraft, designed by Xiamen University researchers, was tested in the Gobi on Tuesday, April 23, 2019
    © Xiamen University
    The "Jiagen-1" hypersonic aircraft, designed by Xiamen University researchers, was tested in the Gobi on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

    Chinese Navy's nuclear-powered submarine Long March 11 takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy
    © REUTERS / REUTERS / Jason Lee
    China Presents Its Top-Notch Nuclear Sub, Destroyer in Navy Day Parade
    "We call [the design] the double waverider," Zhu Chengxiang, an assistant professor at the university's School of Aerospace Engineering and a member of the project team, told the South China Morning Post.

    The name is a nod to (or a dig at?) US plane maker Boeing's X-51 Waverider, a hypersonic passenger aircraft the company announced was in development last June, Sputnik reported. If successful, the plane would be able to make the trip from New York to London — typically a seven-hour flight — in about two hours, the company boasts.

    However, unlike Boeing's plane, the Jiageng-1 rides on two layers of "shock waves," or extremely hot layers of gas: one is underneath the plane, and the other goes in the air-inlet duct of its ramjet engine.

    "Conducting hypersonic study in a university is quite difficult, especially when it comes to the stage to bring the concept from laboratory to the sky," Chen Yong, an associate professor of physics who has been involved in a hypersonic research programme at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, told SCMP.

    ​Ramjet technology has been one of the major stepping stones for developing hypersonic aircraft: the engine compresses air rushing into the air-inlet duct where it mixes with fuel and is accelerated out the back, creating huge amounts of thrust at high speeds. This is unlike the turbojet engines on modern supersonic aircraft, which use a gas-driven fan to accelerate the air. The ramjet has no moving parts, but doesn't work at low speeds, whereas the turbojet has trouble pushing aircraft beyond Mach 2 or Mach 3.

    (File) An Ariane 5 rocket lifts off from the French Guiana Space Center
    © AFP 2019 / jody amiet
    'We Cannot Afford to Wait': Defence Chief Unveils France's Hypersonic Arms Ambitions

    SCMP notes the design choice was "daring," explaining that while managing two shockwaves is obviously twice as hard as managing one, the vehicle's design offers some distinct advantages compared to Boeing's plane. For example, it can make the transition between supersonic and hypersonic speeds more smoothly; it's also more fuel-efficient.

    US defense figures are keenly aware of the deficit in US development of hypersonic technology, with US Navy Admiral Harry Harris lamenting to the US Congress last year that China "outpaces" the US in the field.

    ​"In the last year, China has tested more hypersonic weapons than we have in a decade," Michael Griffin, the Pentagon's undersecretary for research and engineering, noted last December. "We've got to fix that."

    NASA and Lockheed Martin's Low-Boom X-Plane
    © YouTube (screengrab)
    Lockheed Martin’s Experimental Low Boom Supersonic Plane Enters Production

    This isn't the only hypersonic plane in the works in China, either. Chinese researchers tested a demonstration version of a reusable hypersonic spacecraft in the Gobi in March 2018, and in August tested the "Starry Sky-2" waverider-type plane, a military project by China's Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics.

    In February 2018, a paper published by Cui Kai of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Key Laboratory of High Temperature Gas Dynamics in the Chinese journal Physics, Mechanics and Astronomy discussed wind tunnel tests of a hypersonic biplane that could reach Mach 7, or roughly 5,600 mph. Sputnik reported the plane could make the trip from Beijing to New York, which typically takes 14 hours on a regular subsonic airliner, in "a couple hours."

    Related:

    Pentagon to Deploy Satellites Capable of Detecting Russian Hypersonic Missiles
    US Planning Five Hypersonic Test Programs in Marshall Islands
    US Space to Counter Alleged Hypersonic Weapons Threat - Shanahan
    Tags:
    researchers, university, supersonic, shockwaves, ramjet, test, hypersonic aircraft, X-51, Gobi desert, Xiamen, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse