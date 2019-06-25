Register
21:46 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian army soldier walks past the wreckage of an Indian helicopter after it crashed in Budgam area, on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir on 27 February 2019

    Number of Terror Incidents in Kashmir Has Tripled Since 2014

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    India revealed that the number of terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir state swelled to 614 in 2018 from 222 in 2014. the Indian Home Ministry further mentioned that a total of 733 terrorists have been neutralised by Indian forces since 2016

    New Delhi (Sputnik): There has been a spike in the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir state since 2014, with the number of reported incidents swelling from 222 in 2014 to 614 in 2018, the Government of India said on Tuesday.

    Since 2016 the Indian security forces have neutralised 733 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with 113 of them in 2019 alone, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy while sharing the government statistics in the ongoing Budget Session of the Indian parliament.

    The statistics released by the government also revealed that 2018 witnessed the maximum number of killings in the State, when Indian forces neutralised 257 terrorists. Meanwhile, a total of 213 terrorists were killed in 2017 and 150 in the previous year.

    "The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. This has resulted in a corresponding change in the number of such incidents, including casualties,” Reddy told the Parliament.

    “The security forces are also keeping a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," the minister added.

    Among the key anti-terror operations this year in Kashmir, a crucial strike was the June 18 counter-militancy operation where the Indian forces managed to gun down a wanted terrorist, Sajjad Bhat.

    Bhat was the alleged mastermind of the 14 February Pulwama suicide bombing attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad on a convoy of Indian military personnel which killed 40 troopers.

    For the past year, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is under President’s Rule after the coalition government comprising People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell out in June 2018. The state has been ruled by a centrally-appointed Governor ever since.

    Related:

    Grenade Blast in South Kashmir Injures Six Civilians - Police Official
    Security Analyst Doubts Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Claim of Disrupting Terror Infrastructure
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse