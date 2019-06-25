Register
12:43 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pinaka 214MM multi barrel rocket launcher roll during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2011

    Kashmiri Secessionists Favour Talks, Say No To Military Solution

    © AFP 2019 / RAVEENDRAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After the resounding victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir stated that he expects the secessionist group to come around for talks. The state has been under the president’s rule since August 2018, when the ruling BJP pulled the rug from under the coalition government.

    A leader from the largest secessionist group in India’s Kashmir Valley has said his group is in favour of talks to resolve the decades-long dispute concerning the rights of local Kashmiris.

    Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a political group in Kashmir, said that they have always maintained engagement and dialogue among the stakeholders, as the most peaceful means of resolving the Kashmir issue and not settling anything by force.

    “We have not said anything new. We have always been saying this. Kashmiris being the most affected party for the past seventy-two years, naturally want its resolution. Since its inception when all parties came together under one umbrella, APHC has maintained and reiterated that engagement and dialogue among stakeholders are the best and most peaceful means of resolution of Kashmir issue and not force. We have engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past", Farooq said.

    Kashmir has been a major bone of contention between rivals India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, as both claim it in full but govern in part.

    Farooq said he believes the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved militarily or through confrontation, but dialogue and deliberation. He said he wants New Delhi to consider Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of dialogue on all issues between the two countries as the way forward.

    India’s stated position is that violence and dialogue cannot go hand-in-hand and any discussion can only be held under the framework of the country's Constitution. New Delhi is also not agreeable for tripartite talks involving Islamabad, claiming the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India.

    Tensions between the two nations ran high after alleged terrorists, with purported camps in Pakistan, killed 40 personnel from India’s paramilitary force in Pulwama in February this year. India responded by carrying out aerial strikes on alleged militant training camps in Balakot, Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

     

    Related:

    Kashmir Awaits New Dawn During PM Narendra Modi’s Second Term - Analyst
    SCO Summit: Which Member State Can Break India-Pakistan Deadlock Over Kashmir?
    Security Analyst Doubts Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Claim of Disrupting Terror Infrastructure
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse