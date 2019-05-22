Register
14:09 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People chant slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, according to Pakistani officials, in Peshawar, Pakistan February 28, 2019

    India-Pakistan Talks at SCO Summit Unlikely After Balakot, Pulwama - Ex-Official

    © REUTERS / Fayaz Aziz
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A meeting is currently underway to discuss multilateral engagement issues like counter-terrorism, drug trafficking, the Afghanistan peace process, US sanctions on Iran, etc. India’s former deputy national security adviser claims that SCO leaders are weary of Islamabad and Delhi’s recent tensions coming to the forefront.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is not the right place for India and Pakistan discussions, according to Dr Arvind Gupta, a former deputy Indian national security adviser.

    "SCO leaders have always been sceptical about India and Pakistan problems coming to the forum. India has also held this view because Pakistan always talks about Kashmir", says Dr Arvind Gupta.

    READ MORE: Need For Stronger SCO Role Against Terrorism

    Dr Gupta, who is currently the head of a New Delhi-based security think-tank, says India "never wanted to internationalise the Kashmir issue".

    The expert claims that while "some individual members of the SCO, Russia, for instance, have from time-to-time suggested whether they could be a part or mediate between India and Pakistan", the general sentiment remains that the two sides would need to first come to a proper agreement bilaterally.

    The flag of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and flags of the SCO member states in Astana
    © Sputnik / Bolat Shaikhinov
    India-Pakistan Bilateral Talks Unlikely at SCO Foreign Minister Meet – Source
    The meeting, currently underway in the Kyrgyz capital, has been focused on steadily expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres, including political and security development. According to Dr Gupta, while bilateral issues are not to be discussed during the session, they are also unlikely to be tackled on the side-lines of the summit.

    "First of all, let us be clear, I don't think bilateral problems will be discussed. This is not allowed in the SCO context. The charter doesn't allow it. But I think it is very unlikely that a discussion between India and Pakistan will take place, especially when the relationship is in such a state after Pulwama and Balakot", he says.

    In the meantime, anti-terrorism issues have been high on New Delhi's agenda, especially considering the Afghanistan situation, which has been and remains "in a delicate stage", he says.

    "India has in the recent past shared its perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan, including security challenges posed by terrorism imposed from beyond its borders; the need to strengthen the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces; the need for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled national peace and reconciliation…. India has conveyed its readiness to work closely with the SCO member states to bring peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan", Dr Gupta adds.  

    READ MORE: Russia, China Cooperate in Combating Terrorism via SCO — Moscow

    The former deputy national security adviser also stresses that the Iranian issue is bound to surface in some manner. According to him, "the concern remains about US unilateralism in imposing sanctions on countries, including India and China (who are SCO members) if they don't stop importing oil from Tehran".

     According to the Vivekananda International Foundation chief, Dr Gupta, India would like "to bring something new to the table", including its "developmental expertise, for instance, in education, in rural development and social indicators. The digital economy is another area where it could share information. India can offer scholarships and capacity building. Connectivity, etc. is very difficult, because we have no access".

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    SCO Best Platform for Defusing India-Pakistan Tension - Ex Russian Envoy
    China Sending Triple the Number of Soldiers to SCO Military Drill Than India
    Indian Troops to Use Russian Equipment During SCO Military Exercise in Russia
    Chinese FM Calls on SCO Countries to Avoid 'Fencing Themselves Off'
    Tags:
    regional alliance, bilateral cooperation, security, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse