Russia, China Cooperate in Combating Terrorism via SCO - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese security services are actively cooperating in countering terrorism within the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS SCO), Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said.

"We are cooperating with China, including on the issues related to fighting against terrorism. Based on our bilateral contacts, there are quite active contacts between our special services, which are working on combating terrorism, separatism, extremism and other adverse phenomena," Fomin said ahead of the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security, scheduled to run from 23-25 April.

According to the deputy defence minister, "very active work is being carried out" within RATS SCO and a working expert group, "which was established at the initiative of the Russian Defence Ministry."

READ MORE: Shanghai Cooperation Organization Members Aim for 'Win-Win Cooperation'

The Shanghai cooperation organization originated from The Shanghai Five, which was formed in 1996 when Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a treaty on the security of their borders.

Later, the bloc became the SCO and currently consists of eight full-time members (India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four observers, six dialogue partners and four 'guests', which include both nations such as Turkmenistan and international organizations, such as the UN, ASEAN and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

READ MORE: SCO Best Platform for Defusing India-Pakistan Tension — Ex Russian Envoy