Register
06:23 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province.

    Vice Minister of Commerce Calls On US to Stop ‘Inappropriate’ Actions Against Chinese Companies

    © AP Photo / COLOR CHINA PHOTO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Chinese government would like the US to cancel “inappropriate” actions against Chinese companies, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said Monday, while speaking at a press conference about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming trip to the G-20 summit at the end of this week in Osaka, Japan.

    The comment from Wang came after the US Commerce Department on Friday added five Chinese technology companies to the entity list prohibiting them from buying parts from American companies.

    “We hope the US side, under the principles of free trade and the spirit of WTO (World Trade Organization) principles, can cancel these inappropriate measures against Chinese companies, and remove them from the entity list. This has benefits for both sides,” Wang said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.

    He also added that discussions between the US and Chinese negotiating teams ahead of the G-20 meeting are underway, and both countries should make compromises in trade talks. However, he didn’t mention if Chinese telecom giant Huawei, who also got sanctioned by the US, will be part of any trade agreement.

    US and Chinese stock indexes rallied after news of the call, in hopes, the world’s two largest economies would soon reach an agreement on a trade dispute that has lasted for more than a year, and roiled global equity markets as well as fuelled concerns about economic growth worldwide.

    “Beijing received another reminder of the US’s willingness to crack down on Chinese tech firms on Friday, with the Commerce Department’s announcement that it will place several Chinese supercomputing companies — including number two firm Sugon — on the entity list. The move will not disrupt planning for a Trump-Xi meeting directly, but Beijing will see it as further evidence that those around Trump intend to blunt China’s rise as a tech power,” Michael Hirson, practice head, China and Northeast Asia, at Eurasia Group, said in a note released over the weekend.

    The trade dispute between China and the United States, which began last year after Donald Trump slapped 25-percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods ostensibly in a bid to fix what he called Beijing’s "unfair trade practices.” Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

    Related:

    China Buys Gold Shifting Away from Dollar Amid Trade War with US
    Gold to Break All-Time Record if US-China Trade War & Mid East Turmoil Continue - Journo
    Apple Considers Pulling 30% of iPhone Production From China Amid Trade War - Reports
    Immigration, Trade War with China, Cure for Cancer: Key Takeaways From Trump's 2020 Reelection Rally
    US-China Trade War Could Impact Trump Electorate - Professor
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade war, USA, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse