BEIJING (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in Saturday's earthquake in China's southwestern Sichuan province rose to 19, local authorities said in a statement Sunday. The quake struck at about 10:29 p.m. Beijing time (14:29 GMT) on Saturday.

"Nineteen people were injured as a result of the magnitude 5.4 earthquake in the Gongxian County of the city district of Yibin in Sichuan province, 11 of them remain in hospitals", the statement said.

Chinese media published CCTV footage showing some private apartments with shaking furniture amid the trembling.

CCTV cameras captured the moment a 5.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Gongxian County in Sichuan, China. 19 people were injured pic.twitter.com/flU0zhHK0R — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 23 июня 2019 г.

#UPDATE: 19 people injured, 11 of whom hospitalized as of 1:30 am, Sunday, after a M5.4 earthquake jolted Gongxian county of Yibin city, SW China's Sichuan on Sat evening: local authority pic.twitter.com/k3fEy7FujC — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) 23 июня 2019 г.

On Monday, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan's Changning County and another 5.1 magnitude quake jolted neighboring Gong County. At least 13 people were killed as a result of the earthquakes.

Another quake jolted the region on Sunday, according to Reuters, citing the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor was registered as a 4.9 magnitude quake with an epicenter located about 31 miles (49 km) southeast from Sichuan's Yibin. Other media reports claimed the epicenter was about 6 miles (10 km) away from the city of Yiibin.