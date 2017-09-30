China's Province of Sichuan Hit by 5.4-Magnitude Quake – Seismological Center

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit on Saturday the central Chinese province of Sichuan, the Chinese Seismological Center said.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The tremors were registered at 06:14 GMT near the city of Guangyuan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 13 kilometers (over 8 miles).

There are no reports of any casualties or damages caused by the earthquake.

China is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The world’s deadliest earthquake hit central and eastern part of China in 1556 leaving about 830,000 people dead.

The Sichuan province was hit by an 8.0-magnitude earthquake on March 12, 2008, that killed around 70,000 people. The latest deadly earthquake in Sichuan occurred in August and left 25 people killed and over 500 injured.