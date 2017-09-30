China's Province of Sichuan Hit by 5.4-Magnitude Quake – Seismological Center

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The tremors were registered at 06:14 GMT near the city of Guangyuan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 13 kilometers (over 8 miles).
There are no reports of any casualties or damages caused by the earthquake.
The Sichuan province was hit by an 8.0-magnitude earthquake on March 12, 2008, that killed around 70,000 people. The latest deadly earthquake in Sichuan occurred in August and left 25 people killed and over 500 injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)