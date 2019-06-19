Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's West Papua - Reports

The quake followed a series of tremors across the Pacific region on Tuesday, including a 6.8 magnitude quake shaking Japan's east coast, and a 6.8 quake striking south of New Zealand's Kermadec Islands chain.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck the Indonesian province of Papua, with its epicenter estimated about 250 km west of the city of Jayapura.

The powerful quake was picked up by observers in western Latin American countries monitoring for seismic activity, and by the US Geological Survey, which said the quake's epicenter hit what is believed to be a sparsely populated area.

Casualties or damage have not been reported for the moment.

The quake, taking place just after midnight on Thursday local time, follows a powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake in eastern Indonesia, 133 km northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor Island on Monday.

