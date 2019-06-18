Earthquakes in Southwestern China Kill 6, Injure 75 – Reports (VIDEO)

Earlier reports suggested that two people died and 19 were wounded.
The 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Changning County on Monday, according to Xinhua news agency citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The tremors left three people dead and 21 killed in this prefecture.
Chengdu, capital city of SW China's #Sichuan Province issued an alert before a 6.0-magnitude #earthquake struck #Changning county in Sichuan's #Yibin late Monday. #ChangningEarthquake (Video: Miaopai) pic.twitter.com/taits0O7op— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 17 июня 2019 г.
Another 5.1 magnitude quake jolted the neighboring county of Gongxian on Monday. Three people were killed and 54 were wounded in this county after two earthquakes.
#BREAKING A 6.0-magnitude #earthquake hit near Changning County, SW Sichuan Province at 22:55 local time (14:55 GMT) on Monday, says CENC pic.twitter.com/FbaQfN0Ed5— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 17 июня 2019 г.
