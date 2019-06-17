Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia - EMSC

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor Island, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
At the moment, authorities have not issued a tsunami warning, and there are no reports about casualties or material damage inflicted by the natural disaster.
strong #earthquake shakes Flores Region, #Indonesia 9 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/ryykV2plc5 pic.twitter.com/7YYufRxxro— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 17, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)