Register
18:38 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Devanagari INSCRIPT Keyboard

    India Tweaks National Education Policy After Draft Proposal Sparks Row

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Suresh Kumar Shukla / Devanagari INSCRIPT Keyboard
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The original draft National Education Policy (NEP) led to criticism and an outcry on social media, with many alleging that the government was seeking to impose the Hindi language in states where it is not the original language nor an established form of communication.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Facing criticism for insisting the Hindi language be used as one of the three languages as a medium of instruction across the country, India's HRD Ministry on Monday clarified it was just a draft of its new education policy.

    The original version of the policy contained a controversial three-language formula recommending the inclusion of English, Hindi and the mother tongue in non-Hindi states, while Hindi-speaking states were to include English and one other Indian language from any part of the country.

    READ MORE: Bollywood Actress Sparks Row by Claiming India Should Become a 'Hindu Nation'

    The policy will be finalised after public feedback and all state governments' views are expressed, the government has since clarified.

    The government has tweaked the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, making the inclusion  of Hindi optional. It now states: "In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages (one language at the literature level) in their modular Board Examinations sometime during secondary school."

    Devanagari INSCRIPT Keyboard
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Suresh Kumar Shukla / Devanagari INSCRIPT Keyboard
    193 Years of Hindi Journalism Marked With Cyclothon in India (VIDEO)
    The public outcry was noticeable on social media.

    ​The intelligent,informed, inclusive generation of N.India is not there or are silenced!

    ​Cutting across party lines and political affiliation, leaders in India's southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in particular opposed the original draft policy which described multi-lingualism as a necessity in India as much as it is in other parts of the world.

    READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Enthralled as Indian Movie 'Paani' Gets Nominated at NYIFF

    India's Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak told the ANI news agency over the weekend that his ministry had received the recommendations of the committee that had been assigned the task of drafting the New Education Policy.

    "The report of the committee is only received by the Ministry. That's not the policy. No language will be imposed on any state," the minister said.    

    Though Hindi is used as an official language in the Central Government, English holds the importance of being a provisional official sub-language. However, any State legislature holds the freedom to adopt any regional language as that State's official language. In brief, there is no one common "national language" imposed across the country. The language report of Census 2011, released in June 2018, listed the number of speakers of 22 scheduled languages (those in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution) and of 99 nonscheduled languages, including English, Tulu and Khasi, all of which have more than 10,000 people calling them their mother tongues.

    Nearly 528 million people, or 44% of the population, mentioned Hindi as their mother tongue. The other top languages — Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil — accounted for over a quarter of the population.

    About 96.7% of the population listed one of the 22 scheduled languages as their mother tongue and 3.1% named one of the non-scheduled languages.

    Related:

    Russian Language Can Provide Promising Employment Opportunities in India
    India to Consider Reinstating German Language in Schools: Foreign Ministry
    Despite Differences BRICS Nations Speak Common Language of Business: India
    GROWING INTEREST IN RUSSIAN LANGUAGE IN INDIA
    Tags:
    controversy, debate, language, protest, Karnataka State, India, Tamil Nadu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse