Priyanka Chopra Enthralled as Indian Movie 'Paani' Gets Nominated at NYIFF

The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) will host the premiere of the film on 11 May. The movie has been nominated in the Best Film and Best Actor category. It is the creation of Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian diva Priyanka Chopra, of celebrity couple Nick-yanka fame, expressed her delight that the film ‘Paani' (meaning Water) has made it to the 19th annual New York Indian Film Festival, which is currently underway in the US. She conveyed her wishes to the Paani team through a social media tweet.

​Paani is Priyanka Chopra's fourth film production project in India's regional Marathi language and features the drought-prone region of Marathawada in south-central India as its backdrop.

Indian actor Adinath Kothare, the film's protagonist as well as its director, has been nominated in the Best Actor category. The film has also won a Best Picture nomination. The world premiere of the film will be held on 11 May at 3:15 pm local time in New York.

​The New York Indian Film Festival features red carpet galas, award ceremony, special events, premiere screenings of feature, documentary and short films of various genres (including diaspora genre) centred on the Indian subcontinent. Its aim is to build awareness of Indian cinema and educate North Americans about what real India is. The 2019 NYIFF began on 7 May and will culminate on 12 May.