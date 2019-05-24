15 Indian Students Jump to Death as Building Turns Into Inferno (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A video captured by a passer-by shows students who were inside the building during the fire jumping out in panic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his anguish over the blaze, which took place in his home state.

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least 15 students were killed and several others left badly injured on Friday as they jumped from the top floor of a building which was up in flames in the Indian city of Surat, according to the latest information.

The students were taking a tuition class on the building's top floor, located in Gujarat state's Surat city.

Police recovered at least 10 bodies from the site, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established due to severity of the burns.

GRAPHIC Warning: The video may offend sensibilities.

— Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) May 24, 2019

​ "The injured were being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and fire brigade has been on the spot", said a local police official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

