At Least 14 Killed, 6 Hurt in Road Accident in Southeastern India - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 people were killed and 6 more injured after a bus collided with a jeep in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh state, southeastern India, local media reported on Saturday.

The victims, who were in the jeep, were returning home from a wedding ceremony, the Press Trust of India (PTI) agency said, citing police.

"The jeep was badly mangled and many other passengers were trapped inside. We have pulled out four injured passengers so far and shifted them to the government hospital in Kurnool for treatment", a senior police official said. The bus was moving very fast and ten people died on the spot, according to local police.

Andhra Pradesh: 13 dead and several injured after two vehicles collided in Veldurthi of Kurnool district today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lHoIlDsBkO — ANI (@ANI) 11 мая 2019 г.

According to the South Asians News Portal, at least 15 were killed in the deadly road accident. The condition of the injured persons reportedly remains critical.

At least 15 killed in a tragic road accident on #Hyderabad Bengaluru National highway in Kurnool of #AndhraPradesh. Dozen injured wished to hospital after a head-on collision between a Bus and Jeep. pic.twitter.com/U2iH3qH1dS — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) 11 мая 2019 г.

The preliminary investigation showed, cited by local media, that the driver of the private vehicle lost control of the steering while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle at a crossroads. The car reportedly jumped a divider and rammed a passenger bus.

