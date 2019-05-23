Register
23:39 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Interpol: Operation Blackwrist, targeting child sexual abuse

    Interpol Rescues 50 Children, Arrests Nine Sex Offenders From Darkweb Sex Ring

    © Interpol
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After two years, an international darkweb operation has brought about the rescue of 50 children and the prosecution of at least nine sex offenders from the United States, Thailand, and Australia.

    A Thursday press release from Interpol announced their "Operation Blackwrist" had reached new levels as a total 50 children, the youngest being only 15 months old, were rescued from dark web pedophilia ring. In addition, at least nine sex offenders have been either sentenced or await trial for their alleged child sex and exploitation crimes.

    Operation Blackwrist began in 2017 after Interpol's Crimes Against Children unit was alerted to sexual material involving the abuse of 11 boys, all aged under 13, during "routine darkweb monitoring," according to the release. Interpol says the content was made accessible to at least 63,000 users across the globe through a subscription-based darkweb site that had been running for some years.

    Child Abuse
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Navy Officer Accused of Possessing Child Porn, Masturbating at Work

    The site, which published new images and videos of sexual abuse against young children, is said to have taken precaution in not revealing any audio or visual clues as to where the content originated.

    In order to carry out the operation, named after a wristband consistently worn by an offender, Interpol relied on cooperation from agencies such as Thailand's Department of Special Investigations (DSI), the US' Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

    The first arrests came about in January 2018 after Interpol successfully identified the first victims two months prior.

    Interpol operational meeting prior to the January 2018 arrests of Salangam and Tokputza.
    Interpol
    Interpol operational meeting prior to the January 2018 arrests of Salangam and Tokputza.

    Montri Salangam, the darkweb site's main administrator, was arrested in Thailand and identified as the man abusing the 11 boys in the videos which sparked the launch of Operation Blackwrist. Interpol says Salangam lured boys, including his own nephew, to his home with promises of "meals, internet access and football games."

    Montri Salangam (center) in police custody following his arrest in January 2018.
    Interpol
    Montri Salangam (center) in police custody following his arrest in January 2018.

    Simultaneously, Ruecha Tokputza, another site admin, was apprehended in Australia.

    Upon both arrests, officers also uncovered thousands of images featuring both administrators as primary abusers. South Australian court proceedings would later reveal the duo's youngest victim was only 15 months old.

    Officers collect evidence in the form of devices and other items from Salangam's home in Thailand.
    Interpol
    Officers collect evidence in the form of devices and other items from Salangam's home in Thailand.

    In June 2018, Salangam was sentenced to 146 years in prison on charges of child rape, human trafficking and possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials, according to Channel News Asia. The sentence would later be reduced to 50 years, but Salangam is also required to pay five victims 500,000 baht ($15,600).

    Doll
    CC0
    UK Authorities Launch Child Sex Doll Crackdown After Hundreds Seized at Borders

    An accomplice, identified as a nursery school teacher with close ties to Tokputza, received 36 years in prison from a Thai court after being convicted of the same charges as Salangam.

    The Interpol release says an Australian court gave Tokputza "the longest sentence ever imposed in Australia for child sex offences" on May 17 2019: 40 years and three months.

    "You are a child's worst nightmare, you are every parent's horror, you are a menace to the community," Judge Liesl Chapman told Tokputza in Adelaide.

    Though the release provides no further details on who was arrested, Interpol has made it clear that several other alleged offenders have been captured in the United States, Thailand and Australia as a result of ongoing investigations.

    A girl using her mobile phone
    CC0
    Instagram Breeding Ground for Targetted Child Sex Abuse, Grooming - New Figures

    Additionally, Interpol says police in "nearly 60 countries" are currently examining referrals from New Zealand and expect more offenders and rapists to be brought to justice.

    "Every child abuse image is evidence of a crime and INTERPOL will always provide its full support to officers on the ground to help identify and rescue victims around the world," Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock noted in the release. 

    Related:

    British Army Officer Admits Live-Streaming Child Sex Abuse From Philippines
    UK Authorities Launch Child Sex Doll Crackdown After Hundreds Seized at Borders
    'Oaf' Boris Johnson: Money Spent on Child Sex Abuse Probe 'Spaffed' Up Wall
    Child Sex Abusers Convicted in US Capital Get Lenient Sentences from Judges
    Police Nab Israeli Suspects in Colombia Child Sex Trafficking Ring (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    darkweb, Child Pornography, sexual exploitation, pedophile, sex abuse, Child Exploitation, Pedophile ring, child porn, child sexual abuse, rape, children, child abuse, pedophilia, police, court, Interpol, United States, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse