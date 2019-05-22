Register
14:18 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's PAK JF-17 Thunder, also called CAC FC-1 Xiaolong or “Fierce Dragon, a lightweight, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft developed from a joint venture between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China.

    Pakistan Gets First Upgraded Chinese Fighters Amid 'Concerns' Over F-16 Safety

    © Flickr/ Umar Kalim
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The development comes just days after an Indian media outlet cited government sources as claiming that Pakistan had redeployed its US-made F-16 fighter jets in a bid to avoid major losses in potential strikes from New Delhi.

    China has delivered the first upgraded JF-17 fighter jet to Pakistan as part of a joint project for the development and manufacture of the multi-role combat aircraft, the Global Times reported.

    READ MORE: India Intercepts Pakistan-Registered Vessel Carrying Narcotics Worth $71 Mln

    The media outlet cited Fu Qianshao, a Chinese air defence expert, as saying that it represents the trial-and-error phase of the JF-17 project and provides experience in establishing standards for future overhauls.

    The overhaul of the fighter jet is said to include major maintenance, repairs, replacement of old components, such as engine and the airframe.

    “Under the framework of China-Pakistan cooperation, Pakistan’s aviation industry will continue to develop”, he noted.

    First delivered in 2007, the JF-17 Thunder, also known as the CAC FC-1 Xiaolong, or “Fierce Dragon”, was jointly manufactured by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China. After a decade of use, the jets needed to be upgraded.

    Indian army soldiers
    © AFP 2019 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Indian Army Warns Pakistan Against Any Misadventure Along the Border
    Chinese experts are meanwhile working on the JF-17 Block 3 upgrade to include an active electronically scanned array radar, a new helmet-mounted display and sight system for the pilot, according to the Global Times.

    Over the weekend, the Indian newspaper Economic Times cited government sources as saying that the Pakistan Air Force remains concerned over the safety of its American-made F-16 fighter jets even though it’s been over two months since New Delhi carried out an air raid on a suspected terror camp in Balakot.

    The sources claimed that the F-16s had been redeployed from their home bases in Punjab Province to satellite fields in a scattered manner in order to prevent big losses in the event of a new Indian strike.

    The delivery comes on the heels of simmering tensions between Pakistan and India, which were exacerbated by a deadly attack on a convoy of Indian soldiers that killed 40 troops and was purportedly claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Redeploys F-16 Warplanes After ‘its Failure to Counter India’ – Report

    Pakistan Air Force (PAF)'s fighter jet F-16 flies over the Pakistan National Monument during a rehearsal, ahead of the Pakistan Day military parade, in Islamabad, Pakistan March 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro
    India Promises ‘Firm Response to Any Provocation’ by Pakistan in Kashmir
    Nearly two weeks later, the IAF conducted an airstrike on the alleged Jaish-e Mohammad terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, later claiming to have eliminated a number of facilities and killing hundreds of militants.

    The following day, the two sides engaged in an aerial combat over the Line of Control with Pakistan, who denied the existence of any terror camps in the area, announcing that it had downed two Indian jets over the de facto border.

    The Indian Air Force, in turn, confirmed the loss of only one of its warplanes and came up with a counter-claim that its MiG-21 Bison jet had shot down a Pakistani F-16 during the dogfight. The Pakistani side has denied dispatching US-built fighter jets or sustaining any losses, while Asif Durrani, the country’s former ambassador to Iran and the United Arab Emirates, said that Islamabad had used the JF-17 Thunder, not the F-16s.

    Tags:
    upgrade, delivery, aviation, air raid, airstrikes, aerial combat, dogfight, jf-17, F-16, warplane, aircraft, fighter jet, India, Pakistan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse