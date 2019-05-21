Register
    Interceptor boar of the Indian Coast Guard

    India Intercepts Pakistan-Registered Vessel Carrying Narcotics Worth $71 Mln

    © Photo: A.Savin
    Asia & Pacific
    In March 2019, 100 kg of heroin was seized from a Karachi-registered boat while those on board were Iranians. In 2017, the Coast Guard caught a Panama-registered vessel carrying 1,500 kg of heroin valued at $500 million.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday announced that it had seized a huge cache of narcotics, worth $71 million in the international market, from a Pakistani vessel off the western coast of Gujarat state.

    The vessel — Al Madina — is registered in Pakistan's port city of Karachi and had been sailing near the Kutch district of Gujarat.

    READ MORE: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Cache of Endangered Shark Carcasses — Reports

    "Following a tip-off the Indian Coast Guard Ship apprehended a Karachi registered Pakistani fishing boat 'AL-MADINA' with 6 crew onboard off Gujarat coast this morning and seized 194 packets of narcotics substance", a government statement read.

    Netizens Praise Indian Coast Guard For Saving Endangered Turtle (VIDEO)
    Officials said that the narcotics are worth around $71 million. Further investigations are underway with Pakistani nationals at Jakhau harbour.https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

    Acting on intelligence input that a Pakistani fishing boat was waiting near the International Maritime Boundary Line to deliver narcotics off Jakhau coast, the Indian Coast Guard dispatched a ship and two fast interceptor boats to apprehend the suspected vessel, said an official statement.

    This is the second such seizure on the Gujarat coast in the last three months.

