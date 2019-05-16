Register
17:25 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine environment officials open one of the container vans containing garbage shipped illegally from Canada

    Duterte’s Trash War: Philippines Recalls Envoy To Canada Over Garbage Spat

    © Photo : Ban Toxics
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1200

    Manila has repeatedly demanded that Canada should take back tonnes of their trash sent to the Asian country in 2013-2014. The eccentric president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, earlier threatened Ottawa that they would declare war on Canada if it did not take its garbage.

    The trash row between Canada and the Philippines has resulted in the recall of Manila’s ambassador and consuls from the North American state. The Philippine top diplomat, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., has announced the decision on Twitter, accusing Canada of missing the deadline for resolving the issue. He threatened that Manila’s diminished diplomatic presence would continue until Ottawa is ready to take back tonnes of garbage that were mistakenly, as some reports suggest, sent to the Asian country years ago.

    ​According to the top diplomat, the government may consider a 2 to 3-week delay but this should not be seen a deadline extension. He insisted that Canada had triggered the radical move after its representative did not show up for a meeting with Customs.

    ​He also accused fellow officials, “hungry to emigrate to Canada” of inaction and attempting to maintain friendly relations at the expense of “defying” the country’s President Rodrigo Duterte and letting Canadian trash remain in the Philippines. The hardline head of state earlier threatened to put Canada on his war list if it fails to take back the garbage.

    "I'll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that (trash) out. We'll declare war against them, we can handle them anyway”, he said, as cited by CNN Philippines.

    READ MORE: Philippines' Duterte Vows to Declare War on Canada for Garbage Smuggling

    According to the broadcaster, 103 containers with 2,450 tonnes of garbage arrived in the Philippines in 2013 and 2014. Although they were labelled as plastics for recycling, the local authorities discovered the shipment was filled with recyclable diapers, newspapers, and water bottles. They declared it illegal as the Canadian company that imported the cargo did not have clearance for such items.

    A third of the containers have already been buried in the Philippines, while most of them, 69 in fact, still remain, the finance ministry said.

    After Duterte’s remarks, Canada agreed to ship the trash away while Manila insisted that Ottawa would pay for the disposal. The Philippine Bureau of Customs stated last week that it was ready to send the trash away but Canada needed several more weeks.

    The spokesman for Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Adam Austen, indicated last week that Canada remains committed to resolving the issue.

    “We have made an offer to repatriate this Canadian waste and continue to be closely engaged with the Philippines to resolve the outstanding details to ensure the shipment’s return to Canada as quickly as possible”, he said in a statement to The New York Times.

    Related:

    Canada Responds to Duterte's War Threat Over Philippine Garbage Issue
    Philippines' Duterte Vows to Declare War on Canada for Garbage Smuggling
    Tags:
    war, diplomacy, ambassador, trash, Rodrigo Duterte, Canada, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse