Register
06:10 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Filipino environmental activists wear a mock container vans filled with garbage to symbolize the 50 containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines two years ago, as they hold a protest outside the Canadian embassy at the financial district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, May 7, 2015

    Garbage Wars: Philippines Sets Deadline for Returning Canadian Waste - Reports

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    More than 100 containers of household trash, including plastic bottles, bags, newspapers and used diapers, were reportedly shipped in batches from Canada to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.

    The Philippines is preparing to ship back Canadian garbage by 15 May, Fox News reported Tuesday, citing Filipino officials. According to the Philippine Department of Finance, cited by Fox News, Ottawa has agreed to receive their waste back and to cover all the expenses for the return.

    However, Canadian authorities have reportedly said that it could take weeks to make the necessary arrangements, and that could impede Ottawa from meeting the announced deadline.

    READ MORE: Philippines' Duterte Vows to Declare War on Canada for Garbage Smuggling

    Filipino officials said that the country is ready to ship out at least 69 container vans of the Canadian trash that was previously disposed of in the Asian country, according to Fox News.

    This handout photo taken on June 2, 2018, shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gesturing as he gives his departure speech at the Manila International airport
    © AFP 2019 / ACE MORANDANTE
    Duterte Vows to Send Tonnes of Trash to Canada After Threatening to Declare War
    Moreover, Teddy Locsin Jr., the Filipino Secretary of Foreign Affairs warned Canadian authorities on Tuesday, that the so-called bureaucratic red tape would not stop the Asian nation from making the garbage "seaborne". "That expectation will be met or else…", Locsin said as quoted by Fox News.

    Back in April, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war against Ottawa over the garbage issue. "I give a warning to Canada, maybe next week, they better pull their thing up or I will set sail to Canada, I will pour their garbage there", the president said as quoted by Rappler portal, adding that he would declare war against the North American state if it gave no response.

    READ MORE: Canada Responds to Duterte's War Threat Over Philippine Garbage Issue

    Notably, most of the Canadian containers reportedly remain in Filipino ports, sparking protests from Filipino environmental activists. According to AP, Philippine officials say they were falsely declared by a private firm as recyclable plastic scraps.

    Related:

    Philippines' Duterte Vows to Declare War on Canada for Garbage Smuggling
    Tags:
    garbage, deadline, Rodrigo Duterte, Canada, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse