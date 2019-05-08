Garbage Wars: Philippines Sets Deadline for Returning Canadian Waste - Reports

More than 100 containers of household trash, including plastic bottles, bags, newspapers and used diapers, were reportedly shipped in batches from Canada to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.

The Philippines is preparing to ship back Canadian garbage by 15 May, Fox News reported Tuesday, citing Filipino officials. According to the Philippine Department of Finance, cited by Fox News, Ottawa has agreed to receive their waste back and to cover all the expenses for the return.

However, Canadian authorities have reportedly said that it could take weeks to make the necessary arrangements, and that could impede Ottawa from meeting the announced deadline.

Filipino officials said that the country is ready to ship out at least 69 container vans of the Canadian trash that was previously disposed of in the Asian country, according to Fox News.

Moreover, Teddy Locsin Jr., the Filipino Secretary of Foreign Affairs warned Canadian authorities on Tuesday, that the so-called bureaucratic red tape would not stop the Asian nation from making the garbage "seaborne". "That expectation will be met or else…", Locsin said as quoted by Fox News.

Back in April, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war against Ottawa over the garbage issue. "I give a warning to Canada, maybe next week, they better pull their thing up or I will set sail to Canada, I will pour their garbage there", the president said as quoted by Rappler portal, adding that he would declare war against the North American state if it gave no response.

Notably, most of the Canadian containers reportedly remain in Filipino ports, sparking protests from Filipino environmental activists. According to AP, Philippine officials say they were falsely declared by a private firm as recyclable plastic scraps.