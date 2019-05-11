Gunmen Attack Five-Star Hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan

According to Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai, three or four heavily armed terrorists have attacked the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel in the Pakistani city of Gwadar.

"At around 4:50pm we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the SHO said, adding that "the firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet".

The official added that additional police, anti-terrorism and army units have been deployed to the area following the incident.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt, in his turn, said that "two to three gunmen had first fired at and then entered the hotel," adding that only staff remained inside the hotel.

According to local Information Minister Zahoor Buledi, all foreign and local guests of the hotel have been safely evacuated.

Ten blasts have been heard from inside the hotel, the police said as quoted by ARY News.

No information on possible casualties has been provided yet.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW