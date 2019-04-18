Gunmen Hijack Bus in Pakistan, Leaving 14 Dead - Reports

According to a Pakistani official, gunmen have ambushed a bus and killed 14 passengers on highway in the country's southwest.

Around 15-20 unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniforms reportedly stopped five or six buses travelling between Karachi and Gwadar, according to Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper.

READ MORE: US Flags Terror Concerns, Issues Travel Advice to Citizens Visiting Pakistan

© Sputnik / Igor Ageyenko At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured Due to Railway Track Explosion in Pakistan (PHOTOS)

#PAKISTAN 14 offloaded from passenger bus, shot dead on Makran Coastal Highway — Saurav Ojha (@sauravojha16) April 18, 2019

At least 14 were killed, but two passengers managed to escape. Later they were moved to Ormara Hospital for treatment.

​According to Jehangir Dashti, a local official, it remains unclear who was behind the killings.

In early April, at least 16 people including one Frontier Corps soldier were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion in the Pakistani city of Quetta, near a residential area where minority Shiite Muslims live.