India’s Famed Tiffin Carriers to Send Present to the Royal Baby

The famed Dabbawalas of the Indian commercial city of Mumbai plan to spend an entire Friday visiting a number of reputed jewellers of the city to purchase items for what they described as a “memorable gift” for the royal baby - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The famed Indian tiffin carriers, known as the Dabbawalas, who were once visited by Prince Charles and praised by him for distributing meals to hundreds of thousands without error, were ecstatic to learn about his grandson's birth. They intend to send a special present to the latest addition to the royal family.

READ MORE: Is Baby Sussex a British Citizen, or American? Or Both? Bets Are Welcome

Seventh in line to the throne, Archie Harrison does not immediately qualify for the title of prince, CNN reported.

© REUTERS / Dominic Lipinski/Pool UK TV Host Piers Morgan Mocks Royal Baby’s Moniker

The Dabbawalas say they will gift a silver jewellery set to Archie, the newborn son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"We shall present the baby with a typical Maharashtrian gift packet comprising silver 'kamarpatta' (waist-band), a pair of wristbands (toda) and anklets (wala)," Mumbai Dabbawalas Association spokesperson Subhash Talekar told the IANS news agency.

"I have the two best guys in the world."



Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor 🎉🍼



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their son to the world —more on #BabySussex here: https://t.co/Jq52GOCDwu pic.twitter.com/VI8fV63272 — Muhemmed Asfand Yar (@muhemmedasfand) May 9, 2019

​Talekar said, as per Maharashtrian tradition, the grandfather gifts these three items upon the birth of a grandson. "It is not the value of the gift but the thought that is valued. And this will be adorned by the blessings of all the Dabbawalas," Talekar said.

READ MORE: 'Truly Brave': UK Royal Baby's Name Announced, and It's Quite a Mouthful

It may be recalled that when his parents married on 19 May 2018, the Dabbawalas celebrated the event by distributing sweets to patients and their relatives at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and the Wadia Hospital.

Dabbawalas of Mumbai are all set to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on May 19th. Subhash Talekar, Dabbawala Assn Spox says,'We'll distribute sweets along with tiffins. We'll even send the bride and groom the traditional Maharashtrian wedding dress'. pic.twitter.com/07DMEzo1Tw — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018

​They also sent a special gift pack to the couple.

These humble tiffin-box carriers have been delivering lunch to the people of Mumbai for over 126 years!