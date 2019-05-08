Register
20:08 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location.

    Is Baby Sussex a British Citizen, or American? Or Both? Bets Are Welcome

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s happiest moment in life already past, albeit not so distantly, and Meghan no longer cradling her baby bump, but instead her and Harry’s much-awaited little son Archie Harrison, speculation has arisen over which citizenship the proud parents will pick for him – British, American, or perhaps both?

    It’s worth mentioning from the start that all three possibilities –UK nationality, American, or dual citizenship — may all be on the table as entirely plausible.

    This is because, first, the royal couple’s son is entitled to automatically become a British national by virtue of Prince Harry’s citizenship, coupled with being born in the UK; and second, assuming that Meghan hasn’t voluntarily ditched her US citizenship, as she didn’t need to do so in order to marry into the British royal family, the baby could likewise be granted US citizenship based on her status.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dominic Lipinski/Pool
    ‘Thrilled To Have Our Own Little Bundle Of Joy’: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Royal Baby For First Time (PHOTO)

    According to the US Department of State, in order for a child who was born abroad to a US citizen parent married to a non-US citizen to claim American citizenship, then the US parent must have lived in the United States for at least five years, and two of the five must have been after the age of 14.

    If the royal couple decides in favour of dual citizenship, the birth of little Archie must be reported to an American consulate so that he can later obtain citizenship.  US law doesn’t officially recognise dual citizenship, although it doesn’t formally prohibit it either. It is stated in black and white on the Department of State’s website that a US citizen’s naturalisation in a “foreign state” doesn’t jeopardise his or her citizenship, unless the person in question may personally wish to give up his or her citizenship”.

    “Intent may be shown by the person’s statements and conduct”, the site continues, detailing the procedure to comply with:

    “In order to relinquish US nationality by virtue of naturalization as a citizen of a foreign state, the law requires that the person must apply for the foreign nationality voluntarily and with the intention to relinquish US nationality”.

     Meanwhile, royal fans’ doubts concerning whether the baby’s British nationality would be preserved if the parents hurl all effort into requesting US citizenship for him, are effectively busted by the respective section of the Gov.uk website:

    “You do not need to apply for dual citizenship. You can apply for foreign citizenship and keep your British citizenship”. However, it warns that not all countries accept dual citizenship, urging citizens, including EU nationals living in the UK, to check their cases against the list, particularly with regard to the approaching Brexit.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    WATCH People Rally Near Kensington Palace After Meghan Markle Delivers Baby Boy

    While Baby Sussex’s dual citizenship is more than probable, royal fans claim, there is something that my put the parents off – US tax laws stipulating that “if you are a US citizen or resident alien, you must report income from all sources within and outside of the US”. 

    The provision means that the their son’s assets, including those potentially granted to him by his royal parents or that he will become signatory to, will have to be reported to the IRS and carry significant  tax bills, which will potentially footed by British taxpayers.

    IRS checks may also potentially reach out to Prince Harry’s and even the Queen’s finances. Meghan, meanwhile, might have already become a signatory to her husband’s accounts, with Harry known to have partly inherited a £20 million trust fund from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, which he draws his private wealth from — a yearly £300,000, on which he pays UK income tax, media reported.

    READ MORE: Royal Baby Extravaganza: Meghan Markle's Most Discussed Pregnancy Tribulations 

    Earlier, much before the Sussexes welcomed their bundle of joy, multiple media outlets, including the Sunday Express, mentioned, citing their sources, that the royal family is facing the “worst” financial “nightmare”.

    They assumed it may presuppose that even priceless jewellery items presented to Markle by the Queen and Prince Harry, as well the grace-and-favour Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where the couple currently resides, and even leased cars, could be closely scrutinized by US Internal Revenue Service officials.

    Related:

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Royal Baby For First Time (PHOTO)
    UK Royal Navy Reconnaissance Ship Arrives at Port in Black Sea Region
    Royal Baby Extravaganza: Meghan Markle's Most Discussed Pregnancy Tribulations
    Royal Baby Fever as Clues Emerge Harry and Meghan's Child Has Been Born
    Tags:
    royals, baby, birth, royal family, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sussex, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse