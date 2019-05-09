Register
12:44 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 22, 2013 photo, an Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India

    Indian Air Strike killed 170 Militants in Pakistan : Italian Journalist

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Italian journalist Francesca Marino spoke to Indian news channel India TV, revealing that the numbers she got were through inputs based on information gathered through reliable sources in the region. Pakistan, however, been denying any loss of life or property in the air strike, calling it Indian election rhetoric.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As many as 170 Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in Balakot, within Pakistan, due to the Indian air strike launched on 26 February in retaliation for a terror attack on a convoy of security personnel in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in February, an Italian journalist has revealed to Indian news channel India TV.  

    !-- —>https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gifPakistan's cover up exposed in new report. 130-170 JeM terrorists killed in Balakot airstrike, confirms Italian journalist @francescam63. Here's what she said to India Today's @gauravcsawant. #ITVideohttps://t.co/NounxnP7mg pic.twitter.com/wiRg0bFWPd

    ​The Balakot air strike on 26 February was India's response to the 14 February JeM-perpetrated Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers.

    Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighters fly in formation
    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    IAF Plans to Buy Israeli Bunker Buster Version of Spice-2000 Bombs – Report
    Pakistan responded with its own strike on Indian soil later in the month, which resulted in a dogfight between the air forces of the two nuclear-armed nations. The aerial battle resulted in the loss of aircraft for India as well as for Pakistan, although Pakistan denied that any of its aircraft had been shot down.

    India had claimed that the Balakot air strike was successful and had achieved its aim of destroying the alleged JeM terror infrastructure. Amit Shah, the president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had reportedly claimed over 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike.

    READ MORE: IAF Review Claims India Struck 5 Targets in Balakot Airstrike — Report

    The claim, however, was shot down by Pakistan. 

    ​Other Indian agencies and media reports corroborated the ‘damages done' by the 26 February Indian air strikes, but had refrained from putting any figures as to the body count of jihadi terrorists; although the Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said "a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated" in the attack.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Military Says India Has Finally Backed Down on Balakot Strike Claim

    Pakistan has vehemently denied the damages claimed by India and reiterated that nothing noteworthy had been hit by Indian bombs, and that there was no death toll. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is rapidly shrinking, he could plan any "misadventure" to remain in power, adding that Pakistan should remain alert till the Indian elections are over.

    A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet performs an aerobatic stunt during a rehearsal for the upcoming Pakistan National Day parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Anjum Naveed
    US Not Sharing Any Info on Pak's Alleged Use of F-16 in India Dogfight – Reports
    ​Some six weeks after the strike, in April, the Pakistani administration invited foreign media and Western diplomats on a guided trip to Balakot to the ‘very place' where the Indian planes had dropped bombs.

    ​The media-diplomat entourage that visited the site, by and large, reported that the visit offered too little too late, and evidence provided by the Pakistani government was inconclusive.

    The revelation from Francesca Marino seems to be a shot in the arm for the Indian government, especially Narendra Modi, who is vying for re-election for a second term in the ongoing national elections. 

     

     

    Related:

    India to Deploy Russian-Origin T-90 Tanks Along Pakistan Border
    India to Bear the Brunt if Pakistan Retaliates to Trade Squeeze - Analyst
    India Complains About Pakistan Intel Agents Harassing its Diplomats – Reports
    Pakistan Accuses India of Politicising Anti-Terror Finance Watchdog
    Tags:
    terror cell, denial, casualties, airstrike, Balakot, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok