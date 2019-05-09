Powerful Cyclone Fani Death Toll Reportedly Hits 41 in East of India

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the powerful cyclone Fani, which hit the eastern Indian state of Odisha last week, reached 41 people on Wednesday, local media reported, citing officials.

The death toll previously stood at 29 people.

According to local officials, as cited by the NDTV broadcaster, the government's top priority at the moment is to restore water and electricity grids. The Odisha state capital's electric grid should be fixed by 12 May, the broadcaster added.

Happy to share that #Odisha has won the first round of fight against #CycloneFani in ensuring minimum loss of life by timely & massive evacuation.



Now the longer battle of relief & restoration begins. We will win this one also.#FaniCyclone #CyclonicStormFANI#FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/qVJaXwH6s0 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) 4 мая 2019 г.

Over 1 million people across Odisha were evacuated and relocated to camps for temporary staying because of the devastating cyclone. On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a relief package for the affected Indians, including cash, rice and polythene sheets.

WATCH: Monstrous Cyclone Fani Devastating Odisha, India

As a State, Odisha is the most docile and humble state. The lowest human mortality count for a Grade 4 Tropical Cyclone that is 9 as per the official SRC count.Hats off to all the individual in the government for such act. #Fani #FaniUpdates #FaniCyclone pic.twitter.com/g6lOO1lOjo — Tarun kumar (@Dtarun007) 3 мая 2019 г.

Experts have qualified Fani as one of the most devastating cyclones that India has seen over the past 20 years and the most powerful cyclone to his Odisha since 2014.

​READ MORE: Cyclone-Hit Odisha State on Recovery Path, Says India’s Disaster Relief Chief