Register
17:31 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Uprooted trees lie as others stand amid gusty winds in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal eastern state of Odisha, India

    Cyclone-Hit Odisha State on Recovery Path, Says India’s Disaster Relief Chief

    © AP Photo /
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) says that it has deployed 44 teams to actively monitor ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in the country’s eastern state of Odisha following “Fani”, which has left a trail of destruction.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been very successful in ensuring almost zero casualties recently in the country's Odisha state, despite devastation caused by the Cyclonic Storm "Fani" on 3 May, according to Disaster Relief chief Satya Narayan Pradhan.

    Although there were 30 casualties, he said, it pales in comparison to 1999, when approximately 12,000 people were killed in the same region when it was hit by a similar natural calamity.

    He shared that all efforts are being made to provide relief and rehabilitation to people in the coastal areas of Odisha, including basic necessities like food, electricity, and restoration of communication following the devastation.

    ​In an Exclusive Interview with Sputnik, NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan cast light upon the overall endeavour of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the natural disasters.

    Sputnik: How successful has the NDRF been in the rescue and rehabilitation of people during and after Cyclone "Fani"? How was it made possible?

    Pradhan: First thing is that we got a prediction well in time, almost seven to eight days in advance as to the course of the cyclone and we got the exact timing of the landing and the place of the landfall, and also at which speed it will hit the land.

    On the basis of that, we contacted the government and we repositioned the team well in time, almost 72 hours in advance of the cyclone hitting. We repositioned almost 28 teams of the NDRF across the coastline in consultation with the state government. The state government kind of decided on the points of maximum impact.

    People move through debris on a road after Cyclone Fani hit Puri, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, May 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    WATCH Monstrous Cyclone Fani Devastating Odisha, India
    Along those points of maximum impact, in fact on the curve of the Odisha coastline, we posted 28 teams. That is what proved to be the game-changer ultimately. When the evacuation process was started, the people had to be convinced first to leave their homes, because that is not an easy task — because they would like to hang on to their property and homes. So it took almost 24 hours plus to convince them.

    The state authorities and we were together in this to convince such people and then, after that, the transition took place from their old huts/houses to the cyclone shelters and more than 10.5 or 11 lakh people (over 1.1 million people) were transferred to these cyclone shelters.

    Sputnik: Would you describe this as a very successful operation by the NDRF?

    Pradhan: I would certainly describe it as a very successful operation, although we never define it that way; it is our duty anyway. The strategy is always very simple, it should be zero casualty, if we go by the zero casualty approach; it has been very, very effective, because zero casualty in what was 12,000 in the '99 (1999) cyclone, which was of a similar nature.

    So, we reached a double (casualty) figure of 30, so that way I think those who have died, they died because they exposed themselves and did not listen to the advisory and made some errors of judgment… Those who ventured out got caught… That way I will call it a successful mission.

    Uprooted trees lie as others stand amid gusty winds in Puri district after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal eastern state of Odisha, India
    © AP Photo /
    Powerful Cyclone Fani Kills Almost 30 People in India, Bangladesh - Reports
    Sputnik: What about the post relief and rehabilitation efforts? Are these still underway?

    Pradhan: Absolutely, I think it will take some time. The three areas which have been most affected by the cyclone are the Puri district, Khordha district, which includes Bhubaneswar city. So, these three places affected the urban aspects of Puri, Khordha, Bhubaneswar, as well as the hinterland of those three places. They are the most affected and they are the built-up areas and urban areas and Bhubaneswar being the capital. So obviously, the damage has been extensive; all the trees have been uprooted, power lines are snapped and disrupted. In fact, even the poles are bent or uprooted, and that has also had an impact on the communications.

    Sputnik:  How much time, approximately, will be required for normalcy to return?

    Pradhan: Some things have already started limping back to normal. In fact, the flight services have become near to normal — almost 90 percent; trains have already started, roads have been cleared of all debris. There were lakhs and lakhs of trees all over the place and the NDRF teams have been working non-stop 24/7 to clear the roads.

    ​We have succeeded in clearing the roads between Puri and Bhubaneswar and between Puri and Cuttack, between Puri and Khorda, which are the lifelines, and also inside Bhubaneswar. Right now, our teams are distributed along the Bhubaneswar City Corporation.

    Villagers sit on a vehicle as they leave for a safer place ahead of cylcone Fani on the outskirts of Konark in the eastern state of Odisha, India, May 2, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Authorities Evacuate Over 1Mln People as Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in E. India - Reports
    Sputnik: How many teams are active now for relief and rehabilitation?

    Pradhan: There are 44 teams active right now… in five districts. Of the 44, at least 35 are active in these three places, including nearly 20 teams in Bhubaneswar itself.   

     

    ​Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told media outlets over the weekend that "People in cyclone shelters will be provided cooked food for [the] next 15 days and electricity and drinking water is being worked on war-footing so that it is supplied to people very soon. Condition is bad. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) spoke to me. We are working very hard to restore communication too".

    The state government has confirmed that the cyclone period has concluded, but there has been an enormous loss of livestock, crops, and other assets.

    Related:

    Commemorating the Chaos: Indian Newborn Named After Cyclone 'Fani'
    Cyclone 'Fani' Packs a Wallop, Causing Havoc After Landfall in India (VIDEOS)
    Over 1Mln People Evacuated as Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in India - Reports
    Indian Navy on High Alert For Cyclone FANI Relief Efforts
    Tags:
    relief, loss, rehabilitation, cyclone, National Disaster Response Force, Odisha, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse