WATCH Monstrous Cyclone Fani Devastating Odisha, India

Cyclone Fani hit the East coast of India on Friday, causing severe devastation and panic in the Indian state of Odisha. The roaring winds reaching up to 210 km per hour (or 130 miles per hour) have torn down trees, destroyed many homes, also cutting off power and water supply in the region.
Buildings saw massive damage. #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/a1aDuUZ1Kg— Swapnil Tripathi (@blaackbeee) May 7, 2019
Now the cyclone is expected to hit the state of West Bengal and move towards Bangladesh, affecting a territory where over 100 million people live.
Cyclone Fani, the strongest to hit India in 20 years.— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 5, 2019
Bends trees and knocks out power lines.
But very few people died thanks to good preparations and fantastic efforts by people of Odisha.
Shows that climate adaptation works! 👍
pic.twitter.com/mvEahk8soI
Researchers have qualified Fani as one of the most powerful cyclones to hit India in the last two decades.
@IndiaCoastGuard #DisasterReliefTeam lending helping hand to the people of #Palashpur in their #Restoration and #Rehabilitation effort. The village is adversely affected by the #ExtremelySevereCyclonicStorm #FANI which hit #Odisha on 3rd May 19 @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/idWbmtraXD— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 7, 2019
In the meantime, the Indian government has also announced large-scale restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas hit by Fani.
