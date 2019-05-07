WATCH Monstrous Cyclone Fani Devastating Odisha, India

The natural disaster has already killed about 30 people and forced almost a million Indians to leave their houses and flee for their lives. Almost 3,000 shelters, schools, and government buildings are accommodating them.

Cyclone Fani hit the East coast of India on Friday, causing severe devastation and panic in the Indian state of Odisha. The roaring winds reaching up to 210 km per hour (or 130 miles per hour) have torn down trees, destroyed many homes, also cutting off power and water supply in the region.

Now the cyclone is expected to hit the state of West Bengal and move towards Bangladesh, affecting a territory where over 100 million people live.

Cyclone Fani, the strongest to hit India in 20 years.

Bends trees and knocks out power lines.

But very few people died thanks to good preparations and fantastic efforts by people of Odisha.

Researchers have qualified Fani as one of the most powerful cyclones to hit India in the last two decades.

In the meantime, the Indian government has also announced large-scale restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas hit by Fani.