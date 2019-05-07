Netizens Condemn ‘Honour-killing' as Young Couple Set Ablaze in Indian Village

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Last week's incident of a young village couple in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly being set ablaze by the woman's livid relatives over their inter-caste love marriage, has left a lot of netizens disgusted, evoking sharp reactions. Police have termed it an "honour-killing".
The 19-year-old woman, who sustained burns over 70 percent of her body and died on Sunday night, was pregnant. Her husband suffered 50 percent burns and is being treated at the hospital. The incident took place in Nighoj village, around 55 km from Ahmednagar, on 1 May, Police Officer Vijay Kumar Botre told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Death By Selfie: 3 Indian Teens Flattened By Train
The Twitterati has reacted with horror to the incident.
"There is no ‘honour' in killing", tweeted this user.
— NYAY v/s ANYAY (@IndnCommonMan) May 6, 2019
This user called the accused "bigots".
— Jaane bhi do Yaro (@mat_jane_de_yar) May 7, 2019
— Jyothi 🌈 جیوتھی (@MrsNair_1112) May 6, 2019
This netizen attributes the crime to bad upbringing.
— bangalore (@bangalo86307793) May 6, 2019
— Rizwan Alam (@rizwanalam14) April 28, 2019
The bride's father, believed to be among the honour killers, was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon.
"Rukmini's two uncles have already been arrested. Now, her father has also been apprehended", Investigating Officer Vijay Kumar Botre told Sputnik news agency on Tuesday afternoon.
"Mangesh (23) and his wife Rukmini (19) were accosted and set ablaze because they had embarked on an inter-caste marriage against their families' wishes", he added.
Quoting the police, The New Indian Express has reported that Rana Singh, a construction worker and Rukmini had married in November last year against the wishes of the latter's parents. "On 28 April, she came to meet her parents. On 1 May, Mangesh also came to take her back to their marital home", a police official said.
READ MORE: India Teen Hospitalized After Being Raped, Set on Fire
The woman's father Rama Bharathiya along with her uncle Surendra Bhartiya and maternal uncle Ghansham Saroj allegedly locked the couple in a room and set them ablaze, the official added.
Noteworthy is the fact that to tackle the menace of honour killings, the government in the Indian state of Maharashtra, where this crime took place, is mulling to bring about a law to encourage inter-caste and inter-religious marriages, and give protection to such couples.
All comments
Show new comments (0)