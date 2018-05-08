India Teen Hospitalized After Being Raped, Set on Fire

A 17-year-old is fighting for her life after being raped and set on fire in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, only a couple days after a 16-year-old was raped in the same state.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Company, the teenager was in a relative's house when the unidentified rapist, who she knew previously, assaulted her before setting her on fire.

© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri India Arrests 18 for Lynching of Rape Suspect

Neighbors heard the victim yelling for help and took her to the hospital. She suffered first-degree burns to 70 percent of her body.

"She is being treated and her condition is normal as of now. Every organ is functioning normally. She is talking and responding to our questions," Shailendra Prasad Barnwal, superintendent of police in Jharkhand's Pakur district, told Jenkers.

"A team of police officers has been constituted and sent to Berhampur in West Bengal where the girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for recording her statement," said local police officer Shrawan Kumar.

"On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been arrested and sent to jail," Kumar added.

© AFP 2018 / Noah SEELAM Selfie With Rape Victim Creates Controversy in India

This incident occurs after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and burned to death in the Chatra district of Jharkhand state on Friday.

Police officials believe that the teenager was kidnapped from her home and subsequently raped while her family was attending a wedding. Fifteen people believed to be involved in the attack have been arrested.

More than 40,000 rape cases take place in India every year.

The rape and murder of Asifa Bano, an eight-year-old girl in the Kathua district of Indian-administered Kashmir last month resulted in widespread protests across the country.