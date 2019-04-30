Indian PM Has a Lookalike Competing Against Him in National Elections (VIDEO)

A man who has features similar to those of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting in parliamentary elections against him in the ongoing seven-phased polls.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doppelganger has filed a nomination for the polls for the Varanasi constituency in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Abhinandan Pathak, who bears a resemblance to Prime Minister Modi, likes to dress up like the Indian PM, sporting traditional Kurta-Pyjama and dark sunglasses. He even converses in Modi's manner of speaking.

Pathak has rehearsed Modi's style quite deftly. He begins his speeches the way the prime minister addresses people, using his characteristic word "mitron" (friends). Hailing from Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh state, Pathak campaigned for Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But this time, Pathak has opted to contest against him.

Abhinandan Pathak said that while he was earlier a big fan of Prime Minister Modi, he has of late become disillusioned with him due to various unfulfilled promises.

All said and done, his campaigning style is expected to evoke much interest among local people in the Varanasi constituency.